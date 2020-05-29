First Trailer for 'Run with the Hunted' with Michael Pitt & Ron Perlman

"They took their shot, and it wasn't a kill." Vertical Ent. has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Run with the Hunted, made by writer / director John Swab. This premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last year, and also played at the Rome Film Festival. The film is about a small town and how things change over the years. Oscar, a young boy, commits a noble murder and is forced to run away from his rural hometown, leaving behind his best friend, Loux. Fifteen years later, he has forgotten his past and is now the leader of a band of lost children. Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life. Starring Sam Quartin as Loux, along with Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, Dree Hemingway, Mark Boone Junior, William Forsythe, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Slaine. Looks like it has a few good performances at least.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for John Swab's Run with the Hunted, direct from YouTube:

Oscar, a young boy, defends his best friend, Loux, and kills her abusive father in the process, forcing him to run away from his rural hometown. His innocence slips away as he is introduced to love, crime, and corruption. Fifteen years later, he has all but forgotten his past and become the leader of a band of lost children. When Loux moves to the same city in search of a better life, she finds a job with a curmudgeonly private investigator. Stumbling upon Oscar's antiquated missing child report, Loux takes it upon herself to find the boy who saved her life. Run with the Hunted is both written and directed by American filmmaker John Swab, director of the film Let Me Make You a Martyr, and on other short film, previously. Produced by Jeremy M. Rosen and John Swab. This premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will debut Swab's Run with the Hunted direct-to-VOD starting on June 26th this summer. Worth a watch?