First Trailer for Ruthy Pribar's Israeli Drama 'Asia' Starring Shira Haas

"Really, the only thing I ever got from a man is you." A promo trailer has been released for an Israeli drama titled Asia, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker / editor Ruthy Pribar, who has made a few shorts before this. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, where it won THREE different prizes: Best Actress (Shira Haas), Best Cinematography, and the Nora Ephron Prize for director Ruthy Pribar. Asia is a young mother of a teen daughter. The two have a distant relationship, though living together they barely interact. While Asia is dedicated to her job as a nurse, the daughter Vika hangs out with her skateboard friends. Their routine is shaken when Vika's health deteriorates rapidly. Asia must step in and become the mother Vika so desperately needs. Starring Alena Yiv as Asia, and Shira Haas as Vika, along with Tamir Mula, Gera Sandler, Eden Halili, and Or Barak. Now I can see why this won all the awards - it looks so heartwarming and touching. The trailer really got me when that soft piano music plays.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Ruthy Pribar's Asia, direct from YouTube:

Asia's (Alena Yiv) motherhood has always been an ongoing struggle for her rather than an obvious instinct. Becoming a mother at a very early age has shaped Asia's relationship with her teenage daughter Vika. Despite living together, Asia and Vika barely interact with one another. Asia concentrates on her job as a nurse while Vika hangs out at the skate-park with her friends. Their routine is shaken when Vika's health deteriorates rapidly. Asia must step in and become the mother Vika so desperately needs. Vika's illness turns out to be an opportunity to reveal the great love within this small family unit. Asia is both written and directed by editor / filmmaker Ruthy Pribar, making her feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, and some other editing work. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The film doesn't have an official release date set in the US yet - stay tuned for updates. Interested?