First Trailer for RZA's New Orleans Heist Thriller Film 'Cut Throat City'

"We gotta figure something out fast!" Well Go USA has released an official trailer for a heist thriller titled Cut Throat City, the latest feature directed by musician / filmmaker RZA (after The Man with the Iron Fists and Love Beats Rhymes previously). This is now set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival coming up next month, before hitting theaters in April. This heist film is set in the lower ninth ward in New Orleans during Hurricane Katrina. Four boyhood friends out of options after the hurricane destroys everything and leaves them with nothing reluctantly accept an offer to pull off a dangerous casino heist in the heart of the city. The ensemble cast includes Shameik Moore, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Denzel Whitaker, Keean Johnson, Eiza Gonzalez, Kat Graham, Isaiah Washington, Tip "T.I." Harris, Terrence Howard, Wesley Snipes, and Ethan Hawke. This looks like it could turn out pretty good. Worth a watch at least.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for RZA's Cut Throat City, direct from YouTube:

From director RZA comes the explosive Cut Throat City, the story of four boyhood friends in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward who return after Hurricane Katrina to find their homes decimated, with no jobs, and no help from FEMA. Out of options, they reluctantly turn to a local gangster, who offers them one shot at turning their situations around - by pulling off a dangerous heist in the heart of the city. When the job goes bad, the friends find themselves on the run, hunted by two relentless detectives and a neighborhood warlord who thinks they stole the heist money. Cut Throat City is directed by American musician / writer / filmmaker RZA, director of the films The Man with the Iron Fists and Love Beats Rhymes previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Cuschieri. This will premiere at the SXSW Film Festival coming up. Well Go USA will release Cut Throat City in select US theaters starting on April 10th this spring. Who's interested?