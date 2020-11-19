Finally! First Trailer for Sci-Fi Action 'Chaos Walking' with Tom Holland

"With her power there's no telling what he can do." Lionsgate has finally launched the first full trailer for Chaos Walking, the long-delayed, epic new sci-fi action movie from Doug Liman, that has also undergone reshoots after originally being set to open in 2019. Based on a book, the sci-fi film is set in a dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others' thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise. Which is visualized in a clever way in this. With the sudden appearance of a mysterious girl named Viola Eade, played by Daisy Ridley, they both end up on a journey of discovery that will change them both forever. Chaos Walking stars Tom Holland as Todd, along with a fabulous main cast including Ridley as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, David Oyelowo, Kurt Sutter, and Óscar Jaenada. There is a lot going on in this - with all the thought visuals and dystopian western world, and Viola, and that alien creature, and so much more. Not bad, I'm intrigued.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Doug Liman's Chaos Walking, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

On a colony called the New World, Todd (Tom Holland) has been brought up to believe that a pathogen has killed all women and unleashed the Noise, the ability to hear people's and animals' minds. Later, he comes upon a patch of silence and soon discovers the source of the silence: a mysterious woman named Viola (Daisy Ridley) – the first he has ever met. While he is hunted down by the fanatical Mayor Prentiss (Mads Mikkelsen), they discover the secret history of their world. Chaos Walking is directed by American filmmaker Doug Liman, of the films Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, plus The Wall and American Made most recently. The screenplay is written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford; adapted from the book "The Knife of Never Letting Go" by Patrick Ness. With music by Marco Beltrami and Brandon Roberts. Lionsgate has finally reset Liman's Chaos Walking for release starting January 22nd, 2021 next year. It could end up being pushed again. How does that look?