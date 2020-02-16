First Trailer for Sci-Fi Drama 'Only' with Leslie Odom Jr & Freida Pinto

"I'm not trying to control you, I'm trying to protect you." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi drama titled Only, the second feature film from up-and-coming filmmaker Takashi Doscher (of Still previously). This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and arrives in theaters next month. After a comet releases a mysterious virus that begins to kill all the women in the world, a couple's relationship is severely tested. They hide out (from both the illness and the savages who hunt the remaining women) in their over-sterilized apartment, until they must venture out into the wilderness once again. Starring Leslie Odom Jr. & Freida Pinto, along with Chandler Riggs, Jayson Warner Smith, Joshua Mikel, Mark Ashworth, and Tia Hendricks. Not an original idea, but perhaps the film is good.

Here's the first official trailer for Takashi Doscher's Only, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

After a comet releases a deadly virus that attacks all the women in the world, Eva (Freida Pinto) and Will (Leslie Odom Jr.) are forced into hiding from both the illness and the savages who hunt the few surviving women. Trapped inside their over-sterilized apartment, the couple’s relationship and sense of sanity begins to crumble. When Eva’s desperation for a normal life becomes as dangerous as the world outside, the couple escapes their self-imposed quarantine to fight for their lives. Only is both written and directed by American filmmaker Takashi Doscher, his second feature film after making Still previously, as well as a number of shorts and other work. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. Vertical Ent. will release Doscher's Only in select US theaters starting on March 6th next month. Who wants to watch?