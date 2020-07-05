First Trailer for Sci-Fi Horror Film 'Peripheral' with Hannah Arterton

"Your machine is censoring my work!" Blue Finch Films in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer for an indie sci-fi horror fantasy film titled Peripheral, from SFX artist & filmmaker Paul Hyett. This guy knows what he's doing! He has worked on make-up & SFX for Attack the Block, The Woman in Black, Centurion, The Eagle, and many other films. Peripheral is about a young author struggling with her difficult second novel. While dealing with a crazed stalker and a junkie ex-boyfriend, Bobbi’s publisher convinces her to use new smart editing software. But soon the A.I. programme starts manipulating her work to suit its nefarious ends leaving Bobbi to suspect she’s being controlled by sinister forces. Fighting possible hallucinations as her deadline looms, is she just a hapless cog in a monstrous machine? Hannah Arterton stars with Tom Conti, Elliot James Langridge, Rosie Day, and Jenny Seagrove. It premiered at FrightFest and the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival in 2018. Out on VOD this summer in the UK, but nothing set for the US yet.

Here's the official UK trailer for Paul Hyett's Peripheral, direct from YouTube (via Bloody-Disgusting):

Bobbi Johnson (Hannah Arterton) is a young literary sensation facing her difficult second novel. Already dealing with a crazed stalker and her junkie ex-boyfriend, Bobbi is convinced by her publisher to use new smart editing software and finds herself going head-to-head with an artificial intelligence determined to write her book for her. As the machine manipulates her work to suit its own nefarious ends, Bobbi begins to realise that she is being controlled in ways far more sinister than she suspected. She may, in fact, be a pawn in a conspiracy of social mind control. Too far down the rabbit hole to turn back, Bobbi must keep writing, fighting her own addictions and hallucinations as she rushes to beat her deadline without selling her soul in the process and becoming a cog in a monstrous machine. Peripheral is directed by British SFX artist / filmmaker Paul Hyett, a veteran of SFX / make-up and director of the films The Seasoning House, Howl, and The Convent previously. The screenplay is written by Dan Schaffer. This first premiered at the Trieste Science+Fiction Festival in 2018. Blue Finch Films will debut Hyett's Peripheral in "virtual cinemas" and on VOD in the UK starting on August 3rd this summer. No US release date is set. Anyone interested?