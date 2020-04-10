First Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'Proximity' from Director Eric Demeusy

"We have to be there when they come!" Whoa, what the?! Shout Studios has released the official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled Proximity, marking the feature directorial debut of VFX artist / filmmaker Eric Demeusy. This looks awesome! A surprise indie sci-fi film we've never heard of before. An "enthralling sci-fi thriller, Proximity is an engaging exploration of the unknown." A young NASA scientist is abducted by extraterrestrials and returns, but no one believes him. Of course. He becomes obsessed with finding proof "which leads him on a journey of discovery." Though from the looks of it, there's much more than just that going on in here. Starring Ryan Masson, Highdee Kuan, Christian Prentice, Shaw Jones, and Don Scribner. I'm completely sold by this trailer. Doesn't look too low budget or cheesy. From what I can tell, a smart filmmaker is using his talent and limited resources to tell a big story in an engaging and exciting way.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Demeusy's Proximity, direct from ScreenRant's YouTube:

A young NASA JPL scientist named Isaac (Ryan Masson) is abducted by extraterrestrials but when no one believes his story he becomes obsessed with finding proof which leads him on a journey of discovery. Proximity is directed by award-winning filmmaker Eric Demeusy, a former visual effects artist ("Stranger Things", "Game of Thrones"), now making his feature directorial debut with this project after directing a number of other short films previously. The screenplay is also by Eric Demeusy, based on a story by Jason Mitcheltree and Eric Demeusy. Produced by Eric Demeusy, Andrea Dondanville, and Kyle McIntyre. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shout Studios will release Demeusy's Proximity direct-to-VOD starting on May 15th coming soon. For more info, visit the film's official website.