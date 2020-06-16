First Trailer for Sean Durkin's 'The Nest' with Jude Law & Carrie Coon

"You're a poor kid pretending to be rich." IFC Films has debuted the first official teaser trailer for an indie drama titled The Nest, which initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. This is the long-awaited follow-up to Martha Marcy May Marlene, which was the feature directorial debut of producer / filmmaker Sean Durkin. In this searing film about wealth and family, Jude Law stars as an ambitious, greedy husband who moves his family to England hoping to strike it rich with a major business deal. Carrie Coon co-stars as his wife, who starts to see through all his bullshit. "Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage." Also starring Charlie Shotwell, Oona Roche, Adeel Akhtar, and Michael Culkin. This has already earned rave reviews, but most of all Carrie Coon deserves awards for her exceptional performance.

Here's the very first teaser trailer for Sean Durkin's The Nest, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Rory (Jude Law), an ambitious entrepreneur and former commodities broker, persuades his American wife, Allison (Carrie Coon), and their children to leave the comforts of suburban America and return to his native England during the 1980s. Sensing opportunity, Rory rejoins his former business firm and leases a centuries-old country manor, with grounds for Allison’s horses and plans to build a stable. Soon the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, the couple have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage. The Nest is written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Sean Durkin, director of the film Martha Marcy May Marlene previously, and producer on Afterschool, Simon Killer, and James White. It's produced by Rose Garnett, Ed Guiney, Amy Jackson, Andrew Lowe, Christina Piovesan, Derrin Schlesinger. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will release Durkin's The Nest in select theaters starting September 18th later this year. Interested?