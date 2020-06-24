First Trailer for Sex Comedy 'A Nice Girl Like You' Starring Lucy Hale

"I made a 'sex to-do list.'" Vertical Entertainment has unveiled the official trailer for a spunky sex comedy titled A Nice Girl Like You, adapted from the book titled "Pornology" by Ayn Carrillo. This stars Lucy Hale as a Harvard grad who is dumped by her boyfriend for being too "pornophobic." The film follows her hilarious explorations facing her sexual fears after she decides to learn about all she hasn't yet experienced. Also stars Mindy Cohn, Leonidas Gulaptis, Adhir Kalyan, Stephen Friedrich, Skye P. Marshall, Leah McKendrick, Jina Panebianco, Nadia Quinn, and Jackie Cruz. It is way too easy to cast an extremely attractive man opposite an extremely attractive woman and make it all seem like their connection is something oh so special. Plus this looks surprisingly tame for a film about sexual exploration… Go figure.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Chris & Nick Riedell's A Nice Girl Like You, from YouTube:

Based on a true story, A Nice Girl Like You follows Lucy Neal (Lucy Hale), a violinist who is thrown for a loop when she is dumped by her boyfriend after he accuses her of being "pornophobic." In order to prove him wrong, Lucy creates a rather wild sex-to-do list, sending her and her best friends (Mindy Cohn, Jackie Cruz and Adhir Kalyan) on a whirlwind and hysterical journey of self-discovery, friendship, and new love. A Nice Girl Like You is co-directed by filmmaker brothers Chris Riedell & Nick Riedell, both directors of the films Camp Takota and Bad Night previously, as well as a short and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Andrea Marcellus, adapted from the book "Pornology" by Ayn Carrillo. Vertical Ent. will release the Riedell Brothers' A Nice Girl Like You direct-to-VOD starting July 17th this summer. Who's interested?