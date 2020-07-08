First Trailer for 'She Dies Tomorrow' Written/Directed by Amy Seimetz

"I just have this feeling I'm going to die tomorrow." Neon has released the first official trailer for She Dies Tomorrow, a peculiar psychological thriller meets dark comedy starring Kate Lyn Sheil. The film is both written and directed by indie actress Amy Seimetz, her second feature following Sun Don't Shine in 2012. Kate plays Amy, who thinks she's dying tomorrow… and it's contagious. "As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends’ lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness." It also stars Jane Adams, Josh Lucas, Chris Messina, Michelle Rodriguez, Katie Aselton, Tunde Adebimpe, Jennifer Kim, Kentucker Audley, and Madison Calderon. This looks super funky and slightly creepy, especially near the end of this trailer when it gets colorful and crazy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Seimetz's She Dies Tomorrow, direct from YouTube:

After waking up convinced that she is going to die tomorrow, Amy's (Kate Lyn Sheil) carefully mended life begins to unravel. As her delusions of certain death become contagious to those around her, Amy and her friends' lives spiral out of control in a tantalizing descent into madness. She Dies Tomorrow is both written & directed by American actress / filmmaker Amy Seimetz, making her second feature after directing the film Sun Don't Shine previously, as well as numerous other short films. Produced by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, David Lawson Jr, and Amy Seimetz. Neon will premiere Seimetz's She Dies Tomorrow in drive-in cinemas starting on July 31st, then releases on VOD starting August 7th. First impression? Who's in?