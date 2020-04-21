First Trailer for 'Shepherd: The Hero Dog' WWII Holocaust Dog Movie

"What would I do with you, Kaleb?" Signature Ent. has released the first official trailer for Shepherd: The Hero Dog, which will be out this summer on VOD. Dog lovers - pay attention! The film's official US title is Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, adapted from the novel "The Jewish Dog" from Asher Kravitz. When Kaleb, a beautiful German Shepherd, is taken away from his Jewish family he is captured by an SS Officer, and trained to help round up and terrorize Jewish prisoners at a Nazi concentration camp. But when Kaleb's former master, the young Joshua, arrives at the camp, the dog rediscovers his unwavering loyalty. Together the pair attempt to escape the camp and begin journey to freedom. Starring August Maturo as Joshua, along with Ayelet Zurer, Ken Duken, Lois Robbins, Levente Molnár, and Hans Peterson. This is such a remarkable story! Alas, this seems to be a mediocre trailer for a film that might be better than it looks at first glance. I hope it's an invigorating and moving film, because this story deserves that at least.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Lynn Roth's Shepherd: The Hero Dog, direct from YouTube:

Kaleb, a beloved German Shepherd, is separated from his Jewish family when the Nuremberg Laws are enacted in WWII Berlin. He is adopted by an SS Officer who trains him to attack and round up Jews at a death camp. Kaleb is well cared for and good at his job until one day when he is distracted by a familiar scent. His original master, a young boy named Joshua, has arrived as captive at the camp. Kaleb is overjoyed and Joshua finds solace in secretly visiting his dog at night. But Joshua's life is at risk. Together they escape the camp and after months of near-death experiences, they are found by partisans who help Joshua make safe passage to Israel. Shepherd: The Hero Dog, also known as Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog, is directed by American producer / filmmaker Lynn Roth, who previously directed the films Changing Habits and The Little Traitor many years ago. The screenplay is also written by Lynn Roth, and is adapted from the Israeli novel titled "The Jewish Dog" by Asher Kravitz. Roth's Shepherd: The Story of a Jewish Dog will be available to watch direct-to-VOD starting on June 29th this summer. First impression?