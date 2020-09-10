First Trailer for 'Siempre, Luis' Documentary About Luis A. Miranda Jr.

"Doing everything we can becomes the job." HBO has released an official trailer for a documentary film titled Siempre, Luis, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Welcoming audiences into the man's passionate, patriotic, family-focused world, Siempre, Luis ultimately tells the story of a proud American whose dedication to community and fatherhood has rendered him an unstoppable force of nature. A story that embodies the tenacity and passion of the American Dream, the doc is a portrait of the pioneering activist Luis A. Miranda Jr. Luis is a decades-long fighter for Latino communities, a key player in the New York City and national political arena, and a loving father of three – including the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda. This looks like more than just your average biopic - a story about kindness & courage, and someone still doing so much to make a difference nowadays.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John James' doc Siempre, Luis, direct from HBO's YouTube:

When Luis A. Miranda Jr. left Puerto Rico for New York City in the 1970s, he had big dreams, but little did he know how far he'd go. ‌Siempre, Luis follows Miranda over the course of a year as his devotion to family and country propels his insatiable appetite for empowering his fellow Latinos. With humor and heart, the documentary dives into Miranda's campaign to mitigate the devastation of Hurricane Maria in his homeland by tirelessly organizing relief efforts and managing the logistics behind bringing his son Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning production of Hamilton to the island. Siempre, Luis (which translates to Forever, Luis) is directed by newcomer filmmaker John James, making his very first film. Produced by Carlos Garcia de Dios, John James, and Katie Taber. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. HBO will debut Siempre, Luis streaming starting October 6th this fall. Who's interested?