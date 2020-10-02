First Trailer for Slasher Comedy 'It Cuts Deep' Starring Quinn Jackson

"Somebody might just come along and… take her." Dark Sky Films has released an official trailer for a indie horror comedy titled It Cuts Deep, premiering at the Nightstream Virtual Festival this month. While on Christmas vacation to his childhood home, Sam's world begins to close in around him in oddly horrifying and hilarious ways when his girlfriend Ashley's announcement that she wants to marry and start a family coincides with the sudden reappearance of an old acquaintance who alludes to Sam's violent past. Writer / director Nicholas Santos, making his first feature film, explains "It Cuts Deep is one of those films – opening on a recognizable set-up of a young angry murderer well on his way to becoming a psychopathic serial killer a la many an 80s slasher classic." Sounds like a clever update on slasher films and horror comedy. Starring Quinn Jackson as Ashley, Charles Gould as Sam, with John Anderson & Alison Fraser. Take a look.

Here's the first promo trailer for Nicholas Santos' It Cuts Deep, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

While on Christmas vacation, Ashley (Quinn Jackson) tells her boyfriend Sam (Charles Gould) that she hopes to tie the knot and start a family, a thought that terrifies Sam. When the attractive and seemingly omnipresent Nolan shows up and alludes to potentially violent ties to Sam's past, Sam's world begins to close in around him in terrifying ways. It Cuts Deep is written and directed by Brooklyn-based producer / filmmaker Nicholas Santos, making his feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously. It's produced by Kristy Richman and Nicholas Santos. This is premiering at the Nightstream Festival this month. Dark Sky Films will release Santos' It Cuts Deep but hasn't set a release date - stay tuned. Thoughts?