First Trailer for Sofia Coppola's 'On The Rocks' Featuring Bill Murray

"Can you just act a little less excited about this? Because this is my life…" A24 has debuted the first official trailer for Sofia Coppola's latest film On The Rocks, marking the first film produced under the Apple/A24 partnership. It will be released both in select theaters and on Apple TV+ streaming this fall. On The Rocks reunites Sofia Coppola with actor Bill Murray for the first time since they made Lost in Translation back in 2003. Rashida Jones stars as a young mother who reconnects with her larger-than-life playboy father, of course played by Murray, on an adventure through New York City. Also starring Marlon Wayans as her husband, whom she begins to suspect is having an affair. This looks like a wonderfully fresh, honest look at life and all the challenges that come with being an adult. Coppola certainly has a sense for understanding relationships and the challenges that women deal with all the time. Looking forward to it quite a bit! Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sofia Coppola's On The Rocks, direct from YouTube:

A young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband. What follows is a sparkling comic adventure across the city—drawing father and daughter closer together despite one detour after another. Acclaimed filmmaker Sofia Coppola brings a light touch to this blend of an exuberant love letter to New York, a generation-clash comedy about how we see relationships differently from our parents, and a funny celebration of the complications that bind modern families even as they tie us in crazy knots. Laura (Rashida Jones) thinks she’s happily hitched, but when her husband Dean (Marlon Wayans) starts logging late hours at the office with a new co-worker, Laura begins to fear the worst. She turns to the one man she suspects may have insight: her charming, impulsive father Felix (Bill Murray), who insists they investigate the situation. As the two begin prowling New York at night, careening from uptown parties to downtown hotspots, they discover at the heart of their journey lies their own relationship. On The Rocks is both written and directed by acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Sofia Coppola, director of the films The Virgin Suicides, Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette, Somewhere, The Bling Ring, and The Beguiled previously. A24 + Apple will release Coppola's On The Rocks in select theaters + streaming starting this October. First impression?