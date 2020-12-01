First Trailer for 'Sons of Philadelphia' with Schoenaerts & Kinnaman

"If you don't give them what they want, you know what's going to happen…" The Jokers from France has unveiled an official trailer for an indie drama titled Sons of Philadelphia, though it also goes under a few other titles including Brothers by Blood or The Sound of Philadelphia (this will apparently be the US release title). Adapted from the book "Brotherly Love" by Pete Dexter, the film is a tale of family, friendships and betrayal in the violent world of the Philadelphia mob. Focusing on two brothers, one adopted, who grew into different people. The cast is the most exciting part: Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe, Ryan Philippe, and Paul Schneider. This looks extra dark and depressing. Made by a French filmmaker, so it's opening in France first at the end of December, then will arrive in the US sometime early 2021. This trailer is still in English as the film takes place in Philadelphia. And it looks intense - check it out.

Here's the official French trailer (+ poster) for Jérémie Guez's Sons of Philadelphia, from YouTube:

Philadelphia, PA. Thirty years ago, Michael's family took in Peter after his father's death, under opaque circumstances. Today, Peter & Michael are two little thugs with opposing temperaments. One is as violent and exuberant as the other is taciturn. But when Michael is designated as "embarrassing" by the Italian mafia, the family's troubled past resurfaces… Sons of Philadelphia, also known as Brothers by Blood and/or The Sound of Philadelphia, is directed by French writer / filmmaker Jérémie Guez, director of the film A Bluebird in My Heart previously, as well as the writer on many other scripts. The screenplay is also written by Jérémie Guez, adapted form Pete Dexter's novel "Brotherly Love". This recently premiered at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, and will open in France this month. The Sound of Philadelphia is currently set to open in the US in theaters starting on January 22nd, 2021 next year. First impression?