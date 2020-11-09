MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for South African BMX Film 'Riding with Sugar' via Netflix

by
November 9, 2020
Source: YouTube

Riding with Sugar Trailer

"Every crash, every tumble, every knock, break, and crack, all worth it." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a South African BMX dramatic thriller titled Riding with Sugar, made by the director of Pride previously - Sunu Gonera. As painful memories spin in his head, a young refugee pedals toward a new future under a charitable mentor when fate challenges his BMX racing hopes. The film stars Charles Mnene as a boy named Joshua, who loves to ride his BMX bike. Also starring Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Simona Brown, Hlayani Junior Mabasa, and Paballo Koza. A coming-of-age, feel-good story about a young refugee's quest for BMX glory and the pursuit of identity, safety, happiness and love. This looks awesome! Some kick ass shots of him riding, and an authentic story about how hard it is to be a refugee and follow your dreams.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sunu Gonera's Riding with Sugar, from Netflix's YouTube:

Riding with Sugar Poster

Once a scholarship student with a great future, Joshua (Charles Mnene) dreams of winning a BMX cycling championship as a means to finding a better life, but fate soon intervenes in the form of an accident that shatters his knee. He is given shelter and a job by Mambo who houses refugee teenagers from all over Africa. When Joshua meets Olivia, a talented young dancer of mixed race from a well-to-do family, it brings him into a world he has never known before. Her insights cast a shadow over Mambo's agenda and cause Joshua to rise above all odds and find a way to a brighter future. Riding with Sugar is written and directed by Zimbabwe filmmaker Sunu Gonera, director of the film Pride previously, as well as a few shorts - including the original Riding with Sugar that this film is based on. Produced by Sunu Gonera and Helena Spring. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Gonera's Riding with Sugar streaming exclusively starting on November 27th this fall. Who's interested?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here