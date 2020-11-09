First Trailer for South African BMX Film 'Riding with Sugar' via Netflix

"Every crash, every tumble, every knock, break, and crack, all worth it." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a South African BMX dramatic thriller titled Riding with Sugar, made by the director of Pride previously - Sunu Gonera. As painful memories spin in his head, a young refugee pedals toward a new future under a charitable mentor when fate challenges his BMX racing hopes. The film stars Charles Mnene as a boy named Joshua, who loves to ride his BMX bike. Also starring Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Simona Brown, Hlayani Junior Mabasa, and Paballo Koza. A coming-of-age, feel-good story about a young refugee's quest for BMX glory and the pursuit of identity, safety, happiness and love. This looks awesome! Some kick ass shots of him riding, and an authentic story about how hard it is to be a refugee and follow your dreams.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Sunu Gonera's Riding with Sugar, from Netflix's YouTube:

Once a scholarship student with a great future, Joshua (Charles Mnene) dreams of winning a BMX cycling championship as a means to finding a better life, but fate soon intervenes in the form of an accident that shatters his knee. He is given shelter and a job by Mambo who houses refugee teenagers from all over Africa. When Joshua meets Olivia, a talented young dancer of mixed race from a well-to-do family, it brings him into a world he has never known before. Her insights cast a shadow over Mambo's agenda and cause Joshua to rise above all odds and find a way to a brighter future. Riding with Sugar is written and directed by Zimbabwe filmmaker Sunu Gonera, director of the film Pride previously, as well as a few shorts - including the original Riding with Sugar that this film is based on. Produced by Sunu Gonera and Helena Spring. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Gonera's Riding with Sugar streaming exclusively starting on November 27th this fall. Who's interested?