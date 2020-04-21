First Trailer for 'Spaceship Earth' Doc About Biosphere 2 Experiment

"How can you prepare yourself for a journey into the unknown?" Neon has debuted an official trailer for Spaceship Earth, a documentary film about the crazy 1990s experiment known as the Biosphere 2. This originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and will be out on VOD next month for everyone to watch. This is timed with Earth Day 2020, as the film spins the disastrous story of the Biosphere 2 into a cautionary anti-corporate tale, as well as a story about good people trying to care about Earth and how to better live in harmony with Mother Nature. From Sundance: "Using archive material and present-day interviews with surviving 'Biospherians', director Matt Wolf brings us this spirited documentary that follows the gregarious and visionary countercultural collective over half of a century, as they conducted experiments around the globe leading up to Biosphere 2. If Spaceship Earth is a cautionary tale about the forces that threaten our planet, it is also an inspirational tribute to what a small creative group can achieve."

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Matt Wolf's doc Spaceship Earth, direct from Neon's YouTube:

Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who in 1991 spent two years quarantined living inside of a self-engineered replica of Earth’s ecosystem called "Biosphere 2". The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon, chronicling daily existence in the face of life threatening ecological disaster and a growing criticism that it was nothing more than a cult. The bizarre story is both a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson of how a small group of dreamers can potentially reimagine a new world. It's an eerily prescient and telling story for the world of today… Spaceship Earth is directed by American doc filmmaker Matt Wolf, director of the docs Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell, Teenage, and Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Neon will release Spaceship Earth direct-to-VOD starting May 8th coming soon.