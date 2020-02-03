First Trailer for Spike Jonze's Live 'Beastie Boys Story' Documentary

"Here's a little story that I got to tell, about three bad brothers that you know so well…" Apple TV+ has unveiled a brief teaser trailer (aka "sneak peek") at Beastie Boys Story, described as a "live documentary" feature film about the classic rock / rap / punk band. Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz share the story of their band and 40 years of friendship in a live documentary directed by friend, collaborator, and their former grandfather, Spike Jonze. This is an extension of the Beastie Boys Book from 2018, a memoir that paid tribute to Adam Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. Even though the description says calls it live, what that really means is that: "live portions of the documentary were taken from Horovitz and Diamond's recent show at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn; it was all part of a live tour directed by [Spike] Jonze that consisted of Q&A segments, readings, and guest moderators." Hoping we get to see more soon but so far this looks great.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Spike Jonze's doc Beastie Boys Story, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz of Beastie Boys tell you an intimate, personal story of their band, and their 40 years of friendship together. The documentary is a live extension of 2018's Beastie Boys Book, a memoir that paid tribute to Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. "Looking back, it’s like, oh shit, that was crazy — how did we live through that?" Horovitz told Rolling Stone of the memoir. "And look at us now. We're grown-ups. We have to think about mortgages. I gotta get dog food." Beastie Boys Story is directed by American filmmaker Spike Jonze, his second doc after making Pretty Sweet previously, as well as the feature films Being John Malkovich, Adaptation, Where the Wild Things Are, and Her previously. Produced by Spike Jonze, Jason Baum, and Amanda Adelson. Apple TV+ will release Jonze's Beastie Boys Story live doc streaming exclusively starting on April 24th. For more info, visit Apple. Who's interested in watching?