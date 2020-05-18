First Trailer for Spike Lee's Vietnam Vets Film 'Da 5 Bloods' on Netflix

"Gentlemen - welcome back to Vietnam." Netflix has debuted the first trailer for Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee's new joint that will be debuting directly to Netflix in June coming this summer. This was originally supposed to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival as a special selection, but it will be released soon anyway. In the film, four African-American Vets battle the forces of man and nature when they return to Vietnam seeking the remains of their fallen Squad Leader and the gold fortune he helped them hide. The cast for this is incredible! Starring Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., with Mélanie Thierry, Paul Walter Hauser, Jasper Pääkkönen, Johnny Trí Nguyễn, Van Veronica Ngo, plus Jean Reno, and Chadwick Boseman. Hot damn, this looks terrific! What a trailer. Psychedelic title cards, vintage 4:3 footage, and one helluva story about some old Vietnam Vets going back.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

From Academy Award Winner Spike Lee comes a New Joint: the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul's concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War. Da 5 Bloods is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Spike Lee, of films including Do the Right Thing, Malcolm X, Clockers, He Got Game, 25th Hour, Inside Man, Red Hook Summer, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Chi-Raq, Rodney King, and BlacKkKlansman previously. The screenplay is written by Danny Bilson & Paul De Meo & Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee. Produced by Lloyd Levin, Beatriz Levin, Jon Kilik, Spike Lee. Netflix will release Lee's joint Da 5 Bloods streaming exclusively starting June 12th this summer. Looking good?