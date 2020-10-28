First Trailer for 'Stardust' About David Bowie's First Visit to the U.S.

"All it takes is one believer to change the world, and we got two!" IFC Films has unveiled the first official trailer for Stardust, taking us back in time to the 1970s to meet a young rock star in the making. The film chronicles the young David Bowie's first visit to the U.S. in 1971 - a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust. Stardust is a David Bowie movie that stars musician and actor Johnny Flynn (from Lovesick, Emma, Clouds of Sils Maria) as Bowie, with Marc Maron playing Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman and Jena Malone as Angie Bowie, his partner at the time. It’s not a cradle-to-grave biopic – instead, it’s a slice of his life in 1971 at the age of 24 during a publicity tour where he was inspired to create the Ziggy persona. The cast includes Aaron Poole, Paulino Nunes, and Anthony Flanagan. There's also an outstanding poster (seen below) to go along with this. This looks like it might be sensational.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gabriel Range's Stardust, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Meet David before Bowie. One of the greatest icons in music history. But who was the young man behind the many faces? In 1971, a 24-year-old David Bowie (Johnny Flynn) embarks on his first road trip to America with Mercury Records publicist Ron Oberman (Marc Maron), only to be met with a world not yet ready for him. Stardust offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the moments that inspired the creation of Bowie’s first and most memorable alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, capturing the turning point that cemented his career as one of the world’s greatest cultural icons. Stardust is directed by British filmmaker Gabriel Range, director of the films The Great Dome Robbery, Death of a President, and I Am Slave previously, as well as the documentary Little Matador and some TV work. The screenplay is written by Gabriel Range and Christopher Bell. Produced by Paul Van Carter, Nick Taussig and Matt Code. IFC Films will release Range's Stardust in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 25th, Thanksgiving week, coming up this fall.