First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's 'Let Them All Talk' Film for HBO

"I just don't know who you are anymore… Does anybody trust you?" Soderbergh's always up to something! HBO has released an official trailer for Let Them All Talk, a new film directed by Steven Soderbergh. It's yet another of his low key dialogue-driven dramas, much like High Flying Bird before this. The film tells the story of a celebrated author named Alice Hughes, played by Meryl Streep, who takes a journey with some old friends to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew comes along to wrangle the ladies and finds himself involved with a young literary agent. Also starring Candice Bergen, Lucas Hedges, Gemma Chan, Saskia Larsen, and Academy Award winner Dianne Wiest. This looks pretty dang good! Soderbergh's recent films have been getting more and more interesting, with intricate but minimal stories and colorful characters. I'm looking forward to watching this one when it hits HBO Max. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk, from HBO's YouTube:

Let Them All Talk tells the story of a celebrated author (Meryl Streep) who takes a journey on a cruise ship with some old friends (Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest) to have some fun and heal old wounds. Her nephew (Lucas Hedges) comes along to wrangle the ladies as well as her new literary agent (Gemma Chan) who is desperate to find out about her next book. Let Them All Talk is directed by American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, Behind the Candelabra, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, and The Laundromat previously. The screenplay is written by Deborah Eisenberg. It's produced by Gregory Jacobs. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk streaming exclusively on HBO Max starting December 10th later this fall. Who's interested in watching?