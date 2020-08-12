First Trailer for Strange Vampire Horror Film 'The Amityville Harvest'

"In this house… evil is everywhere." Lionsgate has released an official trailer for a direct-to-DVD horror film titled The Amityville Harvest, the latest from genre director Thomas J. Churchill. This film actually has nothing to do with the original Amityville movie or any of its sequels/prequels/rip-offs. It seems to have been made as a terrible vampire movie set inside a creepy house that was updated with the "Amityville" name because it's now in public domain. While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent but strangely no one can capture his image or voice on video. Hmm, I wonder if it's because he's a vampire? Maybe?! The film stars Sadie Katz, Paul Logan, Julie Anne Prescott, Eileen Dietz, Yan Birch, and Kyle Lowder as Vincent. I call this "strange" in the headline, but it really just looks downright awful in every way. Have fun.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas J. Churchill's The Amityville Harvest, from YouTube:

In this intense horror tale, a visit to a crumbling mansion becomes a journey into sheer terror. While staying at an aging manor to research its liquor-smuggling history, Christina and her documentary video team interview their spooky host Vincent — but no one can capture his image or voice on video! After shocking dreams and various bloody encounters, the crew members fall under Victor's hypnotic spell. Can Christina and her sister stave off Victor's dark magic and still survive Amityville's deadly harvest? The Amityville Harvest is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Thomas J. Churchill, director of many low-rent genre films including A System Devoured, Lazarus: Apocalypse, Check Point, The Emerging Past, The Rack Pack, Nation's Fire, and The Day of the Living Dead previously. Lionsgate will release The Amityville Harvest direct-to-DVD / VOD starting October 20th this fall. Is anyone interested?