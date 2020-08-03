First Trailer for 'Stuntwomen' Doc All About Female Stunt Performers

"They fought so hard for us to get here… now we don't have that luxury of not being able to do something." Shout Factory has revealed the official trailer for a kick ass filmmaking documentary called Stuntwomen, made by producer / director April Wright. The film's full title is Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story and it will be available to watch this September. An action-documentary about the evolution of stunt women from The Perils of Pauline (1914) and beyond. Featuring narration (and interviews) by Michelle Rodriguez. The documentary goes "behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day." This looks awesome! Seriously. I dig all the behind-the-scene glimpses, but it's also so great to hear from these badass, fearless women taking on these intense, dangerous stunts. Fire up the trailer below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for April Wright's doc Stuntwomen, from Shout's YouTube:

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story is the inspiring untold story about the unsung professionals, their struggles on screen to perform at the highest level, and their fight off-screen to be treated fairly and equally. The movie takes us behind-the-scenes and introduces us to the female stunt performers who drive the action and thrills of Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster movies from the silent age of cinema to present day. Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story is directed by American producer / filmmaker April Wright, director of the film Layover, and also the documentaries Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the American Drive-in Movie & Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Shout Factory will release Wright's Stuntwomen doc direct-to-VOD starting on September 22nd this fall. Who's interested in watching this?