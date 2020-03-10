First Trailer for Sultry Horror Comedy 'Girls Just Wanna Have Blood'

"Do you think you can handle us? All three of us?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror comedy titled Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, which is too obvious of a name to actually be clever. Described as a "bloody and unique new addition to the vampire-pic subsection", the film is the latest from filmmaker Anthony Cantanese. When Jessica is accepted by a trio of fun loving vampires, she finds herself thrust into a lifestyle full of long nights, sex-crazed bikers, and blood suckin' galore. It should not surprise anyone this is headed straight-to-VOD this summer, barely looks like a B-movie. Girls Just Wanna Have Blood stars Amanda Renee, Bettina Skye, David M. Sitbon, Kirk Ponton, and Gigi Gustin. I don't know how these films get made or who they're for, but it exists, and it's available to view soon anyway.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Anthony Catanese's Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, from YouTube:

When social outcast Jessica (Amanda Renee) is accepted into a trio of teenage vampires, she finds herself thrust into a nocturnal world of murder, drugs and all-night parties as they stalk the patrons of local bars and clubs. Meanwhile, a mysterious, foreign vampire hunter searches the underworld in hopes of putting a stake right through their plan to party forever. Girls Just Wanna Have Blood, formerly titled Teenage Bloodsuckin' Bimbos (really?), is both written and directed by filmmaker Anthony Catanese, director of the film Sodomaniac previously, as well as a few short films and other producing work. This premiered at the New Jersey Film Festival last year, but that's it so far. Wild Eye Releasing will debut Catanese's Girls Just Wanna Have Blood direct-to-DVD/VOD starting on May 26th coming up. Anyone interested in this?