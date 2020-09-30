First Trailer for Sundance Double-Winner 'Minari' Starring Steven Yeun

"American kids don't want to room with their grandmas." A24 has finally revealed an official trailer for Minari, the outstanding Sundance double-winner of both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the festival earlier this year. A new film from Korean-American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, who grew up in rural Arkansas, Minari is about a Korean family that moves to rural Arkansas to start a farm. Steven Yeun stars as the father, but the film's big breakout is Alan S. Kim, who plays their young boy named David. The cast includes Yari Han as his wife Monica, Yuh-Jung Youn as grandma, plus Will Patton, Noel Cho, Scott Haze, Eric Starkey, and Esther Moon. One of the best films from Sundance this year, I wrote in my fest recap that it's a "heartwarming, lovely film" and is worthy of our attention and all the accolades it has received so far. The performances are extraordinary and fill up this film with genuine love. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, direct from A24's YouTube:

A tender and sweeping story about what roots us, Minari follows a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother Soonja. Amidst the instability and challenges of this new life in the rugged Ozarks, Minari shows the undeniable resilience of family and what really makes a home. Minari is both written and directed by Korean-American filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, director of the films Munyurangabo, Lucky Life, and Abigail Harm previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Christina Oh. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and prestigious Audience Award. A24 will release Minari in select theaters coming up soon - either late this year or early next year. First impression?