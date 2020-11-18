First Trailer for Superb 'One Night in Miami' Directed by Regina King

"We have to be there for each other." One of the best films of the year! Amazon has unveiled the first official trailer for One Night in Miami, the acclaimed indie film marking the narrative directorial debut of actress Regina King. This premiered to rave reviews at the Venice, Toronto, and New York Film Festivals this year - and it's likely to end up with a bunch of Academy Award nominations soon enough. What happens when Cassius Clay, Malcolm X, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke all find themselves in the same room… The film is a fictional account of an evening in Miami in the 1960s, bringing together four greats who talk about their life and their accomplishments. Starring Eli Goree as Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali), Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown; along with Lance Reddick, Christian Magby, Joaquina Kalukango, and Nicolette Robinson. I watched this during TIFF and it's a remarkably powerful, engaging film lead by four outstanding performances. It's definitely worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Regina King's One Night in Miami, from Amazon's YouTube:

One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Cassius Clay (Eli Goree), Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir), Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.), and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge) gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s. One Night in Miami is directed by American actress / filmmaker Regina King, making her first narrative feature film after also directing the doc Story of a Village previously, as well as various TV episodes over the years. The screenplay is written by Kemp Powers, based on his own play of the same name. Produced by Jess Wu Calder, Keith Calder, and Jody Klein. This first premiered at the Venice, Toronto and New York Film Festivals this fall. Amazon will release King's One Night in Miami in select theaters starting on December 25th, Christmas Day later this year, then streaming on Prime Video starting January 15th, 2021 early next year. Who's in?