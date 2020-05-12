First Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'Body Cam' Starring Mary J. Blige

"They found the guy - just leave it alone." Paramount has debuted the first trailer for a supernatural horror thriller titled Body Cam, which is being released direct-to-digital on their new label "Paramount Players". While the title makes this seem like another police drama, it's more than just that. When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. Some strange supernatural force seems to be picking off cops. Mary J. Blige stars, joined by Nat Wolff, Theo Rossi, David Zayas, Anika Noni Rose, Demetrius Grosse, and Sylvia Grace Crim. This definitely looks like straight-to-DVD quality, unfortunately, despite a cool premise. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Malik Vitthal's Body Cam, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

When a routine traffic stop results in the unexplained, grisly death of her colleague, a cop (Mary J. Blige) realizes footage of the incident will play for her eyes only. As the attacks mount, she races to understand the supernatural force behind them. Body Cam is directed by American filmmaker Malik Vitthal, his second feature film after making Imperial Dreams previously, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Nicholas McCarthy and Richmond Riedel, based on a story by Richmond Riedel. Produced by Matthew Kaplan; co-produced by John H. Brister. Paramount will release Vitthal's Body Cam direct-to-digital starting on May 19th this month, then on VOD starting June 2nd. Who wants to watch?