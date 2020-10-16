First Trailer for Supernatural Horror 'The Empty Man' Out Next Week

"You can hear him, can't you? Squirming his way into your thoughts." Surprise! 20th Century Studios has released an official trailer for a supernatural horror movie The Empty Man, set for release next weekend (in one week). This is the first bit of marketing we've seen for this movie, which is still getting a nationwide theatrical release despite every other studio movie being pulled from (theatrical release) on the schedule. On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop comes across a secret group that's attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity. The locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as "The Empty Man". The horror thriller film stars James Badge Dale, Marin Ireland, Stephen Root, Ron Canada, Robert Aramayo, Joel Courtney, and Sasha Frolova. This really does look super scary, not only with the kids on the bridge opener. But with the creepy skeleton in the room and whatever it's up to - he's coming for you.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for David Prior's The Empty Man, direct from YouTube:

The Empty Man is a supernatural horror film based on a popular series of Boom! Studios graphic novels. After a group of teens from a small Midwestern town begin to mysteriously disappear, the locals believe it is the work of an urban legend known as The Empty Man. As a retired cop investigates and struggles to make sense of the stories, he discovers a secretive group and their attempts to summon a horrific, mystical entity, and soon his life — and the lives of those close to him — are in grave danger. The Empty Man is directed by American filmmaker David Prior, making his feature directorial debut after working for years creating making of docs and behind-the-scenes featurettes for Hollywood movies. The screenplay is also written by David Prior, based on the graphic novel by Cullen Bunn. 20th Century will release Prior's The Empty Man in US theaters nationwide starting on October 23rd this month (if anyone wants to go see it).