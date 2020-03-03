First Trailer for Tech Uprising Animated Movie 'Connected' from SPA

"Robots roaming the streets!" Whoa! Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) has unveiled the first official trailer for Connected, the new animated movie produced by filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. This original animated comedy is about an everyday family's struggle to relate while technology rises up around the world! Another innovative, exciting animated movie form the same studio that gave us the phenomenal Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse. Katie Mitchell is accepted into the film school of her dreams. Her whole family drives Katie to school together when their plans are interrupted by a tech uprising. The Mitchells will have to work together to save the world. Featuring the voices of Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric André, and Olivia Colman. I love the animation style, I love all the little visual flourishes, and I love the dog! This looks AMAZING! SPA is kicking serious ass with some of the best animated work out there. Can't wait to see more from this, seems like it will be one of this year's highlights.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike Rianda & Jeff Rowe's Connected, direct from Sony's YouTube:

When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet "her people" at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie's wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells' plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it's time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world. Connected is directed by filmmaker Michael Rianda, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, and as a writer + creative director for "Gravity Falls". Co-directed by Jeff Rowe, and written by Michael Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Produced by Kurt Albrecht, Phil Lord & Chris Miller. Sony releases Connected in theaters everywhere starting September 18th this fall. You in?