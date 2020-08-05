First Trailer for 'The 24th' - The Story of an All-Black Infantry Regiment

"I was robbed of my honor… You get outta here before they take yours, too." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for the indie drama The 24th, the latest film from writer / director Kevin Willmott (C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America, The Battle for Bunker Hill, The Only Good Indian). The film tells the story of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, and the Houston Riot of 1917. The so-called "riot" was an uprising by 156 African-American soldiers in response to the brutal violence and abuse at the hands of Houston police officers. Certainly sounds very timely, and is definitely a reference to current events in America, too. The film stars Trai Byers, Bashir Salahuddin, Aja Naomi King, Mo McRae, Tosin Morohunfola, Mykelti Williamson, and Thomas Haden Church. It looks like a very powerful, very moving story to tell. But sadly it seems as if nothing much has changed in over 100 years. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Kevin Willmott's The 24th, direct from YouTube:

The 24th tells the incredibly powerful and timely true story of the all-black Twenty-Fourth United States Infantry Regiment, and the Houston Riot of 1917. The Houston Riot was a mutiny by 156 African American soldiers in response to the brutal violence and abuse at the hands of Houston police officers. The riot, which lasted two hours, led to the death of nine civilians, four policemen and two soldiers and resulted in the largest murder trial in history, which sentenced a total of nineteen men to execution, and forty-one men to life sentences. The 24th is directed by American writer / filmmaker Kevin Willmott, director of the films Ninth Street, C.S.A.: The Confederate States of America, The Battle for Bunker Hill, The Only Good Indian, Destination Planet Negro, Jayhawkers, and The Profit previously, as well as shorts and TV work. The screenplay is by Kevin Willmott & Trai Byers. It's produced by Jordan Fudge, Alexandra Milchan, Trai Byers, Kevin Willmott. Vertical will debut The 24th in "virtual cinemas" and on VOD starting August 21st.