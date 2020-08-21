First Trailer for 'The Argument' with Dan Fogler, Maggie Q, Danny Pudi

"I made a pie!" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled The Argument, the latest from actor / musician / director Robert Schwartzman (of Dreamland, The Unicorn). The Argument follows Jack and his girlfriend, Lisa as they get into an argument during a get together with some friends over wine and charcuterie in their apartment after the final night of a play. As the argument escalates, the party comes to an end and all their friends leave — but the party isn't really over. Jack and Lisa recreate the party over and over again — with all their guests — in order to figure out who was right. Dan Fogler and Emma Bell star, with Maggie Q, Danny Pudi, Cleopatra Coleman, Karan Brar, Marielle Scott, Charlotte McKinney, Tyler James Williams, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, and Mark Ryder. This is a pretty clever concept for a film, recreating a party just to settle an argument, of course it gets crazier and crazier. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Schwartzman's The Argument, direct from YouTube:

Jack loves Lisa. And he’s especially proud tonight, the last night of the play in which Lisa starred. Jack arranges a party to celebrate. But one of the guests flirts with Lisa. And it doesn’t help that he was Lisa's co-star in the play. Plus they share a history. Maybe Jack is right to be jealous. Maybe he’s projecting. Either way, he explodes. Later he blames Lisa, but Lisa says she did nothing wrong. Their relationship is in jeopardy. There’s only one way to decide what really happened: They must recreate the evening exactly. Of course, this ends in failure. But they try again and again. Finally, Jack hires actual actors to recreate the evening. But this only increases the confusion, and now everyone is arguing. The Argument is directed by actor / musician / writer / filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, director of the films Dreamland and The Unicorn previously. The screenplay is written by Zac Stanford. Gravitas Ventures will release Schwartzman's The Argument direct-to-VOD starting on September 4th coming up soon. Who's interested in watching?