First Trailer for 'The Big Scary 'S' Word' Doc on American Socialism

"Society changes when people, who otherwise don't have power, stand up. An official trailer has debuted for a documentary titled The Big Scary 'S' Word, a timely new film that explores socialism in America. This first trailer is out now promote the film's world premiere at the Mill Valley Film Festival and AFI Fest coming up this fall. Formerly known as Socialism: An American Story, now rebranded as the "big bad S word." Is it really that American, though? I think capitalism is way more American than anything. Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign brought unprecedented focus on the notion of socialism in the context of the United States. Since then, socialists have won seats in both houses of Congress, while others equate socialism with totalitarianism. This thorough, thoughtful, and engaging film tracks the history of socialism in America and dispels many of the myths that are so often promulgated in public discourse. Hell yes. Why are so many so afraid of socialism? Looks like an invigorating, exciting film about the truth about socialism.

Here's the first official trailer for Yael Bridge's doc The Big Scary 'S' Word, originally from Vimeo:

A former Marine and a public school teacher in two different states find themselves broke and unable to sustain their livelihoods through their jobs. Swept along with the energy of the 2016 Sanders presidency and the murmurs of a state-wide teacher strike, both turn to socialism, a once-fringe ideology, to tackle problems larger than themselves. The Big Scary 'S' Word doc, formerly known as Socialism: An American Story, is directed by non-fiction producer / filmmaker Yael Bridge, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films previously; she also produced the films Saving Capitalism and Left on Purpose, and work on other various documentary projects. Produced by Morgan Spector and Eden Wurmfeld. This is premiering at the Mill Valley Film Festival and at AFI Fest this fall. No official release date has been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. Visit the film's official website. First impression? Who's curious to watch this?