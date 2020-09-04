First Trailer for 'The Comeback Trail' with Morgan Freeman & De Niro

"You are perfect for this particular part." Cloudburst Ent. has released the first official trailer for a meta Hollywood comedy titled The Comeback Trail, from director George Gallo (Columbus Circle, Bigger, The Poison Rose). Robert De Niro stars as a movie producer who owes money to the mob. So he decides to setup a new project with an aging movie star and with another producer for an insurance scam to try and save themselves and pay back what he owes. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Patrick Muldoon, and Kate Katzman. This looks like the old-timers cast is having fun making a movie about making movies, but doesn't look like much more than just that in the end. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for George Gallo's The Comeback Trail, direct from YouTube:

Two movie producers (Morgan Freeman & Robert De Niro) who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined. The Comeback Trail is directed by veteran writer / filmmaker George Gallo, director of movies including 29th Street, Trapped in Paradise, Double Take, Local Color, My Mom's New Boyfriend, Columbus Circle, Bigger, and The Poison Rose previously. The screenplay is written by George Gallo and Josh Posner. It's produced by Patrick Hibler, Phil Kim, David E. Ornston, Richard Salvatore. Cloudburst will debut Gallo's The Comeback Trail in theaters on November 13th this fall. First impression? Who's down?