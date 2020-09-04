MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for 'The Comeback Trail' with Morgan Freeman & De Niro

by
September 4, 2020
Source: YouTube

The Comeback Trail Trailer

"You are perfect for this particular part." Cloudburst Ent. has released the first official trailer for a meta Hollywood comedy titled The Comeback Trail, from director George Gallo (Columbus Circle, Bigger, The Poison Rose). Robert De Niro stars as a movie producer who owes money to the mob. So he decides to setup a new project with an aging movie star and with another producer for an insurance scam to try and save themselves and pay back what he owes. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined. The movie stars Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Patrick Muldoon, and Kate Katzman. This looks like the old-timers cast is having fun making a movie about making movies, but doesn't look like much more than just that in the end. Have a look below.

Here's the first official trailer for George Gallo's The Comeback Trail, direct from YouTube:

The Comeback Trail Film

Two movie producers (Morgan Freeman & Robert De Niro) who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up getting more than they ever imagined. The Comeback Trail is directed by veteran writer / filmmaker George Gallo, director of movies including 29th Street, Trapped in Paradise, Double Take, Local Color, My Mom's New Boyfriend, Columbus Circle, Bigger, and The Poison Rose previously. The screenplay is written by George Gallo and Josh Posner. It's produced by Patrick Hibler, Phil Kim, David E. Ornston, Richard Salvatore. Cloudburst will debut Gallo's The Comeback Trail in theaters on November 13th this fall. First impression? Who's down?

Find more posts: To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here