Terrible Trailer for 'The Complex: Lockdown' Based on the Video Game

"The safety of London is paramount - we can't risk a bug getting into the city." Giant Pictures has released an official trailer for The Complex: Lockdown, a feature film based on the interactive sci-fi thriller full-motion video game The Complex - first released earlier this year. Essentially a feature film tie-in for the video game. After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists debate whether to save a suspected terrorist’s life. However, assassins have infiltrated the building and soon our scientists find themselves with time, and options, running out. The cast includes Michelle Mylett, Kate Dickie, Okorie Chukwu, Kim Adis, Rachel Petladwala, and Al Weaver. In terms of video game movies, this looks awful. In terms of movies in general, this looks like a complete mess. Doesn't even make any sense. Skip this - it's not worth it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Raschid's The Complex: Lockdown, direct from YouTube:

After a major bio-weapon attack on London, two scientists debate whether to save a suspected terrorist’s life. However, assassins have infiltrated the building and soon our scientists find themselves with time, and options, running out. Based on the interactive sci-fi thriller full-motion video game The Complex. Lockdown combines the most gripping scenarios from the game into one mind-bending narrative film. The Complex: Lockdown is directed by British filmmaker Paul Raschid, of the films Winterstoke House and White Chamber previously, as well as The Complex video game. The screenplay is from Lynn Renee Maxcy. Giant Pictures releases Raschid's The Complex: Lockdown direct-to-VOD starting October 13th. Anyone?