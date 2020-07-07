First Trailer for 'The Cuban' Starring Louis Gossett Jr. as a Musician

"We teach people how to love." Brainstorm Media has released the first official trailer for The Cuban, a heartwarming indie drama from Canadian-Italian filmmaker Sergio Navarretta. This first premiered at the Whistler Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Sonoma Film Festival earlier this year. Ana Golja plays a naïve pre-med student who lands her first job working in a nursing home. An unexpected friendship with Luis, an elderly Cuban musician there, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever. Starring the tremendously wonderful Louis Gossett Jr. (last seen on HBO's "Watchmen") as the Cuban musician Luis. With a cast including Shohreh Aghdashloo, Lauren Holly, Shiva Negar, Jonathan Keltz, and Giacomo Gianniotti. This looks like it's an emotional, energizing film about the amazing power of music.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Sergio Navarretta's The Cuban, direct from YouTube:

A musical journey of love, friendship and the power of the imagination. When a naive pre-med student named Mina (Ana Golja) gets her first job in a nursing home, an unexpected friendship with Luis (Louis Gossett Jr.), an elderly Cuban musician, reignites her love of music and changes her life forever… The Cuban is directed by talented Canadian-Italian producer / filmmaker Sergio Navarretta, director of the movies Looking for Angelina and The Colossal Failure of the Modern Relationship previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Alessandra Piccione. This originally premiered at the Whistler Film Festival in Vancouver last year. Brainstorm will release Navarretta's The Cuban into "virtual cinemas" starting July 31st this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's interested?