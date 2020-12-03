First Trailer for 'The Dig' Film Starring Carey Mulligan & Ralph Fiennes

"Do you think there's something beneath?" Of course there is! Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for The Dig, an indie drama from actor / director Simon Stone. The film is set in the late 1930s just before World War II in England. A wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate, leading to the historic discovery of Sutton Hoo and an undisturbed ship burial. The site is important in understanding the Anglo-Saxon kingdom of East Anglia & the early Anglo-Saxon period, as it illuminates a period that lacks historical documentation. The Dig stars Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, along with Lily James, Johnny Flynn, Ben Chaplin, Ken Stott, Archie Barnes, and Monica Dolan. This looks quite good, and all those RAF planes roaring overhead make it that much more gripping. View below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Simon Stone's The Dig, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

As World War II looms, a wealthy widow hires an amateur archaeologist to excavate the burial mounds on her estate. When they make a historic discovery, the echoes of Britain's past resonate in the face of its uncertain future‎. The Dig is directed by Australian actor / filmmaker Simon Stone, his second feature after directing The Daughter previously, as well as a few stage shows. The screenplay is written by Moira Buffini. Based on the novel by John Preston. Produced by Gabrielle Tana, Ellie Wood, Murray Ferguson, and Carolyn Marks Blackwood. Netflix will debut Stone's The Dig in select theaters starting on January 15th, 2021, then streaming on Netflix starting January 29th, 2021 next month. First impression? Intrigued?