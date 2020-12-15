First Trailer for 'The Infamous Future' Doc About NYC's Eagle Academy

"I've got the greatest story… that has never been told." HBO Max has unveiled an official trailer for a doc film titled The Infamous Future, which will be available streaming in early 2021. The film tells the untold story of New York City's Eagle Academy, founded in 2004 with the aim of educating & empowering young Black people from tough neighborhoods. "I wanted to tell a success story on education, particularly focusing on black and brown boys. Eagle Academy is that story. The students and educators' success not only impacts their lives, but the lives of the entire community, inspiring all generations. I’m very excited this story has a great home at H​BO Max," producer John Campbell states. Directed by Richard Butterworth, The Infamous Future is written and produced by John Campbell of JCINTIME, LLC. The doc film features Eagle Academy student Joshua Perez, his mother Rosa Perez, alumni Christopher Davis, David C. Banks, the principals of several Eagle Academy schools, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams. An inspiring story to share.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Richard Butterworth's doc The Infamous Future, from YouTube:

Focuses on the unique perspectives of inspired educators and their remarkable students. David C. Banks and his Eagle Academy Foundation strive to change an entrenched American mindset, insisting that young black & brown men are not going to be labelled as one of America's problems, but instead one of its greatest successes. Eagle Academy was formed because of a disturbing report by Columbia University in 2004 which stated that in the state of New York, 75% of all crimes stem from 7 neighborhoods in New York City. Schools in underprivileged neighborhoods are consistently on the front lines in the battle against inequality and the corrupting forces that might appeal to young black and brown teenagers who are frustrated and need guidance. Eagle Academy's 6 locations are all traditional public schools under the Department of Education, and has a high rate of success with graduating students, and a model that prepares 98% of their students for colleges and universities across the United States. The Infamous Future is directed by British documentary filmmaker Richard Butterworth, also co-director of the film Ripcor: Riding with Mamils previously. HBO will release The Infamous Future streaming on HBO Max starting on January 1st, 2021 right at the beginning of the new year. Who's interested in watching this documentary?