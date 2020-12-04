First Trailer for 'The Marksman' Starring Liam Neeson as a Rancher

"This kid didn't bring any of this on himself… He just needs someone to give him a chance." Open Road Films has released an official trailer for a film titled The Marksman, from filmmaker / producer Robert Lorenz. This is currently set to open in January and this is the first we've ever heard of it so far. The tricky plot is about a struggling rancher in Arizona that lives near the U.S.-Mexico border, who takes in a young Mexican boy on the run from a dangerous drug cartel. They soon come across the border and go after both of them, pitting this lone rancher against heavily armed cartel members. The action-thriller film stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Teresa Ruiz, and Juan Pablo Raba as the boy. This actually looks quite good, despite the obvious gimmicky plot, especially with Neeson who is almost always superb. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer for Robert Lorenz's The Marksman, direct from YouTube:

A rancher (Liam Neeson) on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who've pursued him into the U.S. The Marksman is directed by producer / filmmaker Robert Lorenz, a former assistant director now directing his second feature film after Trouble with the Curve previously. The screenplay is written by Chris Charles, Danny Kravitz, and Robert Lorenz. Produced by Tai Duncan, Eric Gold, Warren Goz, Robert Lorenz, and Mark Williams. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Open Road Films will release Lorenz's The Marksman in select theaters starting on January 21st, 2021 early next year. Who's interested in this one?