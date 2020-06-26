First Trailer for 'The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World' Doc

"They misread him. They misread everything that they were trying to do." As most people usually tend to do. 1091 Media has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary titled The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World, about the world famous black power salute at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico. This seems to be a bit of an opportunistic release, considering the #BlackLivesMatter revolution happening now in the US, but it's also an incredible story to tell anyway. The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World explores the motives behind Tommie Smith and John Carlos' gesture of defiance during the 1968 Olympics and the consequences. To date, they still have not received an apology from the Olympics committee, who took their medals away. There's also a thread going ’round recently (here) about the third place guy, Australian athlete Peter Norman, who also faced harsh consequences simply for standing in solidarity with them. I'm glad that this gesture is still so powerful, and after all this time it's just as iconic as it first was 52 years ago.

Trailer for Ratcliffe & Paige's doc The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World, from YouTube:

It is one of the most iconic images of our time: two African-American medal winners at the 1968 Olympics standing in silent protest with heads bowed and fists raised as “The Star Spangled Banner” is played. Fifty years later, that singular event remains deeply inspiring, controversial and even misunderstood as one of the most overtly political statement in the annals of sport. The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World is a revealing exploration into the circumstances that led runners Tommie Smith and John Carlos to that historic moment at the Mexico City Games, mining the great personal risks they took and the subsequent fallout they endured. The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World is co-directed by doc filmmakers Tom Ratcliffe (co-director of Bannister: Everest on the Track previously) & Becky Paige (editor of Bannister: Everest on the Track previously). 1091 Media will release Ratcliffe & Paige's The Stand doc in direct-to-VOD starting on August 4th this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested in watching?