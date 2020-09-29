First Trailer for 'The True Adventures of Wolfboy' with Jaeden Martell

"There's nothing to be ashamed of." Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer The True Adventures of Wolfboy, a peculiar indie film marking the feature directorial debut of Czech filmmaker Martin Krejcí. The film takes the "Teen Wolf" concept, exploring what it would be like realistically to be a boy with a "special condition" that makes him look like the "Wolfboy." Paul lives an isolated life with his father in upstate New York. He finds making friends impossible due to a rare condition he has known as congenital hypertrichosis - that causes an abnormal amount of hair all over his face and body. On his 13th birthday, Paul receives a mysterious gift that compels him to run away and find his mother he has never known. Jaeden Martell stars, and most of the film he's wearing prosthetics & make-up, thankfully not CGI. The cast includes Chris Messina, Eve Hewson, Michelle Wilson, Stephan McKinley Henderson, Sophie Giannamore, Chloë Sevigny, with John Turturro as a carnival king. It's a solid film, better than it looks at first glance.

Here's my review from Karlovy Vary – this is an "enjoyable take on this kind of 'freak' coming-of-age story."

A coming of age journey about a boy (Jaeden Martell) with a rare illness that causes hair growth over the entirety of his face and body. After a disastrous carnival experience, he goes in search of his mother who abandoned him at birth. In the wilds of New Jersey he finds fast friends, but is pursued by an enigmatic carnival owner, and a police officer enlisted by his father. The True Adventures of Wolfboy is directed by up-and-coming Czech filmmaker Martin Krejcí, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Olivia Dufault. This first premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year, and also played at the Splat! Horror Film Festival. Vertical Ent. will release Krejcí's The True Adventures of Wolfboy direct-to-VOD starting on October 30th this fall. Who wants to watch?