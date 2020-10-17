First Trailer for True Story Con Men Dark Comedy 'Stealing Chaplin'

"Show some respect, he's an icon!" "Respect?! We just dug him up!" OutThere McFilms & High Octane Ent. have released an official UK trailer for a crime comedy titled Stealing Chaplin, inspired by real events. Two wacky Las Vegas-based con men dig up and steal the corpse of comedian Charlie Chaplin in order to ransom it. With the grave-robbing theft gaining the world's attention and the reward rising daily, soon every local lowlife, criminal and dirty cop wants a piece of the action. Stealing Chaplin stars Simon Phillips, Doug Phillips, Peter Woodward, Al Sapienza, along with Mr. Las Vegas himself: Wayne Newton. "If Charlie Chaplin taught us anything; it was that laughing in times of difficulty sometimes the best medicine. So in light of everything going on in the world at the moment we are very pleased to be partnering with High Octane to deliver Stealing Chaplin to the world." This looks way too dull to be any good, but it might be fun.

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Paul Tanter's Stealing Chaplin, on YouTube (via Live for Films):

Inspired by real events, two Las Vegas based con men dig up and steal the corpse of comedian Charlie Chaplin in order to ransom it. With the theft gaining the world’s attention and the reward rising daily, soon every local lowlife, criminal and dirty cop wants a piece of the action. Stealing Chaplin is directed by British indie producer / filmmaker Paul Tanter, director of many films including Jack Falls, The Rise & Fall of a White Collar Hooligan, The Ice Cream Wars, The Fall of the Essex Boys, Shame the Devil, The Disappearance of Lenka Wood, Kill Ratio, Once Upon a Time at Christmas, Dystopia, and The Nights Before Christmas previously. The screenplay is written by Doug Phillips, from a story by Simon Phillips. The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. OutThere McFilms will debut Tanter's Stealing Chaplin in UK cinemas starting on October 16th this month. No US release date is set. Intrigued?