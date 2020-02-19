First Trailer for True Story 'Dream Horse' Movie Starring Toni Collette

"We're going to the races!" Bleecker Street Films has unveiled the first official trailer for the Dream Horse movie, based on the true story of an underdog race horse raced by a small town that challenged the racing elite. Toni Collette stars as Jan Vokes, a local cashier and bartender, who decides to breed a race horse in her Welsh village. As the horse rises up through the ranks, Jan and the townspeople are pitted against the racing elite in a race for the national championship. This is the same story told in the documentary Dark Horse, and both films (this and the doc) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Also starring Damian Lewis, Howard Davies, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Peter Davison, Siân Phillips, and Owen Teale. This looks like a very sweet, amusing, and inspiring feature film version of the locals vs elites story.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Euros Lyn's Dream Horse, direct from Bleecker's YouTube:

The movie tells the true story of Jan Vokes (Toni Collette), a Welsh cashier and bartender, who decides to breed and rear a race horse. She persuades her neighbors and friends to contribute financially to the project. The group’s unlikely investment plan pays off as the horse rises through the ranks and puts them in a race for the national championship. Dream Horse is directed by Welsh filmmaker Euros Lyn, director of the films Diwrnod Hollol Mindblowing Heddiw and The Library Suicides previously, as well as lots of TV work over the years. The screenplay is written by Neil McKay. Inspired by the true story as profiled in the documentary Dark Horse. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Bleecker Street will release Lyn's Dream Horse in US theaters starting May 1st at the beginning of the summer. Interested?