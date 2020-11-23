MOVIE TRAILERS

First Trailer for Urban Legend Horror 'Backwoods' with Isabella Alberti

by
November 23, 2020
Source: YouTube

Backwoods Trailer

"Didn't you ever hear those old stories?" Who hasn't? Kamikaze Dogfight has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Backwoods, from filmmaker Thomas Smith. This sounds like old school escape-from-the-deranged-killer-in-theforest horror. High school cheerleader Molly woke bound and gagged in the trunk of her boyfriend's car. That was the high point of her night. After escaping her abductor and fleeing into the nearby forest, she comes face-to-face with the town urban legend: The Hangman, a deformed zealot said to hang male trespassers and keep the women as "brides". The film stars Isabella Alberti, Jeremy Sande, Tahj Vaughans, Micahel Anthony Bagozzi, Erin Liley, and Scott Alan Warner. This looks like a wannabe-slasher film, but I don't think this man-in-suit bad guy is going to become a new horror icon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Thomas Smith's Backwoods, direct from YouTube:

Backwoods Poster

High school cheerleader Molly (Isabella Alberti) woke bound and gagged in the trunk of her boyfriend's car. That was the high point of her night. After escaping and fleeing into the nearby forest, she comes face-to-face with the town urban legend: The Hangman, a deformed zealot said to lynch male trespassers and keep the women as "brides". Now, Molly, along with her best friend and would-be rescuer Noah (Michael Anthony Bagozzi) must try to work together to avoid becoming his latest victims. Backwoods is directed by American producer / filmmaker Thomas Smith, director of the films The Night Shift and Demon Squad previously. The screenplay is written by Erin Lilley and Thomas Smith. Produced by Kris Skoda. Kamikaze Dogfight will debut Smith's Backwoods direct-to-VOD in the US starting December 1st this fall. Curious?

