First Trailer for Wes Anderson's Journalist Film 'The French Dispatch'

"A message from the foreman: one hour to press." Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film, titled The French Dispatch. It's inspired by the New Yorker, pulling from real events in history. Described as a "love letter to journalists set in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city that brings to life a collection of stories published in 'The French Dispatch' magazine." Similar to Grand Budapest Hotel, it follows a few different storylines centered around this outlet. The fantastically fantastic ensemble cast includes Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric, Steve Park, Lois Smith, Christoph Waltz, & Jason Schwartzman. Well this looks absolutely delightful in every way! Very much looking forward to watching.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, direct from YouTube:

A love letter to journalists set at an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city, centering on three storylines. It brings to life a collection of tales published in the eponymous The French Dispatch. Inspired by Anderson's love of The New Yorker, and some characters and events in the film are based on real-life happenings with the magazine. The French Dispatch is both written and directed by beloved American filmmaker Wes Anderson, director of the films Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs previously. It's produced by Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, Steven Rales; co-produced by Octavia Peissel. Searchlight Pics will release Anderson's The French Dispatch in select US theaters starting July 24th, 2020 this summer. First impression? Excited already?