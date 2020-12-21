First Trailer for Wilderness Survival Film 'Land' Made by Robin Wright

"Do you ever get lonely out here?" "I know I'd be more lonely there than here. Focus Features has debuted the first trailer for Land, the feature directorial debut of Golden Globe-winning actress Robin Wright. This is officially set to premiere at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival in January, then open in theaters just a few weeks later in February (unless it's delayed because the pandemic is still keeping cinemas shut down). The film also stars Robin Wright as Edee Mathis who decides, in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, packing up and leaving everything behind. She moves into the wilds of the Rockies in Wyoming, living off-the-grid in a remote cabin. The film is described as "the poignant story of one woman's search… for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness." Land also co-stars Demián Bichir, Kim Dickens, and Brad Leland. This looks like a soulful and spiritual film about the healing power of nature, but it also looks a bit cliche, with all the usual "nature is magical!" moments you'd expect. I just hope it's a truly invigorating film.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) Robin Wright's Land, direct from Focus Features' YouTube:

From acclaimed actress Robin Wright comes her directorial debut Land, telling the poignant story of one woman's search for meaning in the vast and harsh American wilderness. Edee (Wright), in the aftermath of an unfathomable event, finds herself unable to stay connected to the world she once knew and in the face of that uncertainty, retreats to the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies. After a local hunter (Demián Bichir) brings her back from the brink of death, she must find a way to live again. Land is directed by American actress-turned-filmmaker Robin Wright, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. The screenplay is written by Jesse Chatham and Erin Dignam, as well as Liz Hannah. Produced by Leah Holzer, Lora Kennedy, Peter Saraf, Allyn Stewart. The film will be premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival next month in the Premieres category. Focus Features will release Wright's Land in select US theaters starting on February 12th this winter. First impression? Is anyone interested?