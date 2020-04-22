First Trailer for Will Dennis' Comedy 'Vanilla' Starring Kelsea Bauman

"I told you that you weren't the kind of guy who could handle this…" Gravitas Ventures has released the official trailer for an indie romantic comedy called Vanilla, which premiered at the Cinequest, RiverRun, and Lone Star Film Festivals last year. Vanilla marks the feature directorial debut of Will Dennis, who also co-stars in the film. The film is about two strangers who strike up a romance on a road trip. "Things seem to be going great, as the vanilla guy is forced out of his comfort zone by the free-spirited woman. That is until he learns more about her occupation and other secrets, which threaten to blow up his fantasy." Surprise, surprise. Kelsea Bauman also stars with Dennis. He explains that the film is based on a real experience he had with a now-ex-girlfriend, and wanted to see if these characters would respond better than he did. Enjoy.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Will Dennis' Vanilla, direct from YouTube (via The Playlist):

Freewheeling comedian Kimmie (Kelsea Bauman), determined to help save her family business, invites an uptight entrepreneur (Will Dennis) on a road trip to sell a van with a complicated history. Calling it a first date, they establish road rules that include a dance collaboration, separate sleeping quarters, and French pastries. Romance ignites on their three-day trip. As they discover each other’s quirks and secrets, they must decide if their new connection is worth more than the van. Vanilla is written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Will Dennis, making his feature directorial debut after one other short film previously. Produced by Will Dennis, Tom Atwell, and Adam Peryer. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival last year. Gravitas will debut Dennis' Vanilla direct-to-VOD starting on April 28th this spring. Want to watch?