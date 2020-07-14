First Trailer for Yet Another Bigfoot Horror Thriller Called 'Monstrous'

"You haven't seen what I've seen." Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for Monstrous, yet another new Bigfoot horror thriller. There have been more and more of these Sasquatch horror films popping up recently - Hoax and Exists (always one word titles!). A young woman goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, NY. Where she discovers something truly sinister hiding in the woods. Why do they keep repeating the "Bigfoot can't be real!? No way!" plot when that's such a been there, done that aspect utilized so many times before. Monstrous stars Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher, Hannah McKechnie, Catharine Daddario, Dylan Grunn, Peter Stray, and Rick Montgomery Jr. Nothing much to see here, move along folks… This one looks especially forgettable.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Bruce Wemple's Monstrous, direct from YouTube:

Sylvia (Anna Shields), a lonely 20-something, goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, New York, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings. She sets off with a mysterious, charming young woman, Alex, hellbent on getting to Whitehall for different reasons. Sylvia soon learns that hiding in the woods is an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine. Monstrous is directed by American filmmaker Bruce Wemple, director of the films Altered Hours and Lake Artifact previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Anna Shields, who also stars in this. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Uncork'd Ent. will release Wemple's Monstrous direct-to-DVD / VOD starting on August 11th this summer. Who wants to cuddle this Bigfoot?