First UK Trailer for 'A Christmas Gift From Bob' Street Kitty Sequel

"Angels are all around us if we just know where to look." Lionsgate UK has released an official trailer for a charming sequel titled A Christmas Gift From Bob, also known as A Gift from Bob for release outside of the UK (though no US date is set yet). Based on the international best-selling books and the 'purrfect' Christmas sequel to the international hit film A Street Cat Named Bob - follow James Bowen and his very best friend, Bob, on their new journey together. But this time Bob and James end up encountering Animal Welfare in London, as they try to take the kitty away from him during Christmas. Don't do it! Starring Luke Treadaway, Bob the Cat, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Phaldut Sharma, Nina Wadia, Tim Plester, Pepter Lunkuse, Celyn Jones, and Anna Wilson-Jones. This really looks like yet another emotional cash grab sequel, unfortunately, despite it being a mostly true story about a guy and his beloved street kitty.

Official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Charles Martin Smith's A Christmas Gift From Bob, on YouTube:

From the day James (Luke Treadaway) rescued a street cat abandoned in the hallway of his sheltered accommodation, they began a friendship which has transformed both their lives and touched millions around the world. In A Christmas Gift from Bob, James looks back at the last Christmas he and Bob spent scraping a living on the streets and how Bob helped him through one of his toughest times - providing strength, friendship and inspiration. Ultimately teaching each other about the true meaning of Christmas spirit along the way. A Christmas Gift From Bob, also known as A Gift from Bob, is directed by American actor / filmmaker Charles Martin Smith, director of the films Fifty/Fifty, Air Bud, The Snow Walker, Stone of Destiny, Dolphin Tale, Dolphin Tale 2, and A Dog's Way Home previously. The screenplay is by Garry Jenkins (also of the Bob to the Rescue book). Lionsgate will release A Christmas Gift From Bob in UK cinemas + on VOD in the UK starting November 6th this fall. No official US date is set. First impression?