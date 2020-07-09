First UK Trailer for Drama 'Make Up' Written/Directed by Claire Oakley

"It's not about what it looks like, it's how it makes you feel." Artificial Eye in the UK has released an official trailer for an indie psychological drama titled Make Up, marking the feature directorial debut of English filmmaker Claire Oakley. This initially premiered at the London Film Festival last year, and it also played at the Rotterdam, Göteborg, and Glasgow Film Festivals this year. While at a remote holiday park in Cornwall, a young woman is drawn into a mysterious obsession when she suspects her boyfriend has cheated on her. The official synopsis adds: "Transforming her remote coastal setting into an intangible labyrinth of creeping intrigue, Claire Oakley inventively flirts with genre conventions to weave a singular tale of self-acceptance and sexual awakening." I'm intrigued. Molly Windsor stars as Ruth, with a cast including Joseph Quinn, Stefanie Martini, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Lisa Palfrey, and Elodie Wilton. This looks very moody and hauntingly atmospheric, yet also alluring and compelling. They definitely got my attention with this trailer.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Claire Oakley's Make Up, direct from Curzon's YouTube:

Ruth (Windsor) travels to a seaside holiday park to stay with her boyfriend Tom. It's off-season, so the resort is mostly deserted, except for a few residents and a handful of staff charged with sprucing up the place. Ruth gradually settles into her new environment, finding work and making a new friend in the form of make-up enthusiast Jade. But one afternoon, while giving Tom's caravan a spring clean, Ruth finds evidence her beau might be cheating on her. As her desire to uncover the truth turns into an obsession, she begins to realise she might be looking for something else entirely. Make Up is both written and directed by English filmmaker Claire Oakley, making her feature directorial debut after numerous short films. This first premiered at the London Film Festival last year. Curzon's Artificial Eye will release Oakley's Make Up in the UK starting on July 31st. No US release date is set yet. For more info, visit the film's official website.