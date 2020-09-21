First UK Trailer for Single Mum Drama 'Herself' Starring Clare Dunne

"Let herself do the honors." Picturehouse has revealed the first official UK trailer for an indie drama titled Herself, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The film is the latest from acclaimed director Phyllida Lloyd (of Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady) and earned some rave reviews at Sundance (read Kate's review). It's playing at the London Film Festival next this fall. This is the story of young mother Sandra who escapes her abusive husband and fights back against a broken housing system. She sets out to build her own home from scratch and in the process rebuilds her life and rediscovers herself. Clare Dunne (who also co-wrote the screenplay) stars as Sandra, with a cast including Harriet Walter, Conleth Hill, Cathy Belton, Rebecca O'Mara, and Sean Duggan. I saw this one at Sundance and it's excellent - it has more heart and understanding than it may seem, telling an inspiring story of perseverance.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ quad poster) for Phyllida Lloyd's Herself, direct from YouTube:

Sandra (Dunne), on the surface of it, is a young Mum struggling to provide her two young daughters with a warm, safe, happy home to grow up in. Beneath the surface, Sandra has a steely determination to change their lives for the better and when it becomes clear that the local council won’t provide that home, she decides to build it herself from scratch. With very little income to speak of and no savings, Sandra must use all her ingenuity to make her ambitious dream a reality. At the same time, she must escape the grip of her possessive ex-husband and keep him away from her and her girls. The lionhearted Sandra draws together a community of friends to support her and lend a helping hand and it is the kindness and generosity of these people and the love of her young daughters that help build her own strength and sense of self. Herself is directed by British theater director / filmmaker Phyllida Lloyd, director of the films Mamma Mia! and The Iron Lady previously. The screenplay is co-written by Malcolm Campbell and Clare Dunne. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will release Herself in UK & Irish cinemas starting October 16th this fall. No US release date is set yet. Visit the film's website.